CPI to contest from 9 assembly seats in TS: Tammineni

Khammam: CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram stated that large scale communal division in Gujarat has led to BJP's victory in the Assembly polls.

Reacting on the election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Tammineni, on Saturday, said BJP was benefiting in elections by inciting religious hatred. Huge amount of money was collected in the name of election bonds and it was spent to win elections.

BJP lost in Himachal Pradesh because its ploy of inciting communal hatred failed to work in that state, he told media.

He said, the country is facing dangerous situation with the BJP ruling. He said the left party is supporting BRS which is the party purely opposing the BJP policies. There might be a possibility of poll alliances in future, he said, adding that the party would focus on nine constituencies, of which four are in Khammam district.

He also informed Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham Maha Sabha will organise a meeting from December 29 to 31 and urged the party leaders and activists to make the event a grand success.