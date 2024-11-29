CPM Demands Immediate Action to Strengthen Government Hospitals and Curb Private Healthcare Exploitation

Gadwal: The CPM District Secretary, A. Venkataswamy, has demanded immediate action to address the problems plaguing government hospitals. Speaking at a mandal committee meeting held at the district CPM office on Friday, he highlighted the need to strengthen government healthcare services and curb exploitation by private hospitals.

1. Delayed Construction of a 300-Bed District Hospital:

Venkataswamy criticized the delay in completing the district's 300-bed hospital, forcing patients to seek treatment in inadequate facilities. This has resulted in many people relying on private hospitals for complete medical care.

2. Staff Shortage:

He emphasized that vacant medical staff positions have not been filled, leading to additional workload on the existing staff and subpar services for patients.

3. Lack of Medicines and Facilities in PHCs and CHCs:

Venkataswamy called for immediate recruitment of staff and sufficient supply of medicines in Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs). He also demanded the establishment of new PHCs proportional to the population in the district.

4. Pending Hospital Buildings:

The CPM demanded the completion of construction of pending government hospital buildings to make them fully operational for patients.

5. Exploitation by Private Hospitals and Labs:

He alleged that private hospitals and diagnostic labs are charging exorbitant fees and called on district health officials to intensify monitoring to curb this exploitation.

6. Need for Basic Infrastructure and Increased Budget Allocation:

The party demanded the provision of basic amenities in government hospitals and higher budget allocations to strengthen public healthcare services.

The CPM announced plans to conduct a survey to identify and study issues in government hospitals and formulate phased protest programs based on the findings.

CPM district committee members including Upper Narsimha, Nayak, Ramakrishna, Naresh, Ashok, Mahesh, Ranganna, and Viresh participated in the meeting.