CPM State Secretary calls for alliance against sectarianism

Nidamanuru (Nalgonda): In a press conference held in Nidamanuru on Tuesday, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerbhadram declared the party’s readiness to form alliances with like-minded political parties to counter sectarianism. He strongly emphasised the party’s long-standing stance against the BJP and its aim to curb its influence, which it views as a threat to the nation.

Veerbhadram stated, “The downfall of Modi has begun in our country, and it is evident that he is apprehensive of India’s alliance-building policies.” He cited the Modi government’s decision to refer to India as “Bharat” as a manifestation of this fear. He further criticised saffron leaders for their reluctance to acknowledge the India alliance’s name, emphasising that altering the country’s name would not bring about meaningful change in the lives of its citizens. The CPM leader also expressed skepticism regarding the sincerity of the Women’s Reservation Bill, alleging that it was introduced merely for political gains and to garner sympathy among women. He demanded a comprehensive caste census to be conducted alongside the population census, highlighting the need to address social disparities effectively. During the press conference, Veerbhadram was joined by former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy from Miryalguda, as well as party leaders Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy and Tummala Veera Reddy, among others.