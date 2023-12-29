Crime rate increases to 8.97 per cent in 2023 in Telangana : DGP Ravi Gupta

The crime rate in Telangana state has increased to 8.97 per cent as compared to 2022.

State DGP Ravi Gupta addressed the annual press conference today and explained about the achievements of the police department in 2023 .

The DGP said that Cyber crime has increased to 17.59 per cent in overall crime rate in the state.

Interestingly, there was 1 per cent decline in fatal road accidents. The total number of fatal road accidents was 6,362 as against 6432 last year.

Grievous road accidents are also reduced by 60 per cent from 2410 to 969 this year.

The overall conviction rate was 41 per cent and life conviction has increased 39 per cent this year.

DGP Ravi Gupta said that the murder cases increased to 789 as against 780 . Total rape cases registered were 2284 . Most of the rapes were committed by close family friends, friends , lovers and colleagues.