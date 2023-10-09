CVoter Survey proved itself once again as Cheating Voter Survey

Hyderabad: It is ridiculous to conclude that congress will win 62 seats, whereas they are not even able to find competent candidates to contest in almost 50+ seats said Dasoju Sravan party spokesperson. Still Congress is stuck with lot of contradictions, conflicts and confusions and unable to declare seats.

It is a perennial conspracy of the CVoter Opinion Poll Survey to indulge in mediocre thought policing and manipulation of voters by promoting dubious surveys.

They did it in the year 2018 and once again a brazen effort in the year 2023 . They and their fake surveys will get exposed on 03-12-2023.

With the blessings of people of Telangana, KCR will continue to win third time to stabilise the seeds of the development down by him and strengthen Telangana further.

No leader in Telangana is on par KCR.. No party is closer to BRS.

Fake surveys and false narratives will not deter KCR, in his quest to retain the power in Telangana.

Telangana wants & needs KCR..

People Love KCR..

KCR Loves Telangana..