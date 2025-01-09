CWC seeks details on AP’s Godavari-Banakacharla linkage project

Hyderabad: Based on a complaint lodged by Telangana government, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday requested for detailed information regarding the proposed Godavari-Banakacharla linkage project announced by Andhra Pradesh.

The CWC sent a letter to the river management boards of Godavari and Krishna, as well as the Polavaram Project Authority, which has brought to the fore key issues involving Godavari water sharing. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 85,000 crore, aims at diverting 2 tmcft of water from the Godavari River at the Polavaram project.

This water is intended to address both drinking water and irrigation needs in the Rayalaseema region and the coastal districts of Nellore and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. While AP views the project as a crucial step in improving irrigation facilities and water distribution, it has sparked apprehensions among Telangana and other riparian States.

They fear that the diversion of water from the Godavari basin could potentially deprive them of their rightful share of water resources. Telangana has been particularly vocal about its concerns, asserting that the State’s legitimate entitlement to Godavari water could be compromised by the linkage project.