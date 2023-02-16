Dalit Christians will get more opportunities: Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was providing political opportunities to Dalit Christians in State; there will be more opportunities in the coming days.

: Kavitha said KCR was maintaining a secular image and believed State would achieve development only with peace and harmony. On the occasion of the CM's birthday, she participated as the chief guest in the Dalit Christian Spiritual Gathering programme at Wesley Degree College, Secunderabad, by TS Foods chairman M Rajeev Sagar.

Kavitha said the CM loves everyone; he was running the administration without any sentiments of caste, religion or non-poor. She recalled that at a time when there was a situation of chaos in the country, there was no communal riot in Telangana during the last nine years. "Everyone should be proud of the steps taken by KCR for peace and harmony in State. KCR believes that State will progress only when everyone lives together, like Ganga Jamuna Tahzeeb, she observed.

She said festivals of all religions are happily celebrated in State; the government provides support for festivals like Bathukamma, Bonalu, Ramzan, and Christmas. She said the role of Christian brothers in Telangana movement cannot be forgotten.