Dalit intellectual community urged to support Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has called upon the Dalit intellectual community to come forward to support the State government, which is committed to develop the particular community in all the sectors and bring a qualitative change in the lives of dalits.

The dalit intellectuals and Professors on Monday met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan here and thanked him for immediately reacting and taking action in Mariamma's lock-up death case and also for announcing Rs 1200 crore Dalit Empowerment Programme.

Among those who met the CM included, SC-ST National Intellectual Forum, Madiga Intellectuals Forum, Madiga Vidyavantula Vedika, OU Non-Teaching Staff Welfare Association, and other dalit associations intellectuals.

KCR said there are no uniform dalit issues and problems in the State and they differ from rural to urban, villages to cities, semi-urban to corporation. It is quite different in cosmopolitan cities like Hyderabad. "We have to think on getting the solutions based on their local issues. We have to discuss about the Dalit Empowerment Programme and how to bring in good results.