Danam’s family owns total assets worth about Rs 58 cr

Hyderabad: Secunderabad's Congress candidate, Danam Nagender, along with his wife, owns assets worth about Rs 58 crore. However, he does not have a vehicle or property in his name.

According to the affidavit filed by the Khairatabad MLA, the total value of the movable assets of Danam and his wife, an agriculturist, stands at Rs 25.91 crore and Rs 4.93 crore, respectively. These include diamonds worth Rs 2.99 crore and Rs 3.39 crore, respectively, as movable assets. While the immovable assets combined are Rs 28 crore. Interestingly, the liabilities of the couple stand at Rs 64.59 crore, including his wife’s of Rs 2 crore. In his declaration, Danam revealed that the funds under different bank accounts, including those of the dependents, are around Rs 1.15 crore.

Danam completed his Masters in Arts from Madurai Kamaraj University in 2001. He has seven pending criminal cases, including one where he was convicted. Among these five cases, three were registered in 2023 under Khairatabad and two under Narayanaguda police station.

In 2021, he was convicted in a case of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, which was registered in 2013 while he was the Minister. He and his driver were sentenced to six months of imprisonment in the assault case. A special court had convicted them of assaulting a person inside the Banjara Hills police station after eight years. However, they were granted bail later.