‘Dandari Utsav’ attracts thousands of devotees

Mancherial: Goddess Padmalpuri Kako temple, famous as the only Adivasi shrine in Telangana, is dedicated to the Dandari festival. It is located on the banks of the Godavari at Gudirevu in Dandepalli mandal.

The “Dandari Utsav” which begins every year after the Dasara festival lasts until Diwali Amavasya. Thousands of devotees from the united Adilabad district as well as the surrounding Maharashtra, Orissa and Chhattisgarh with families visit the goddess. During the festival Gussadi dances are performed by women along with traditional items.

Goddess Padmalpuri Kako is worshiped by tribals who believe that if they offer puja they will enjoy wealth, happiness and good crops. Along with ‘payasam’, ‘minumulu‘, ‘ babbera gare’ and pounded rice are offered to the goddess. Goat and chicken are sacrificed and cooked near the temple and meals are served. New couples perform ‘bheti’ (introduction of new brides) ceremony before the deity.

Devotees arriving at the temple for the festival reach the Godavari on foot. They perform puja at the river after taking holy bath. Later they worship the goddess with river water. The previous government sanctioned Rs.36 lakh for development of the shrine.

The Gussadi dances performed in the temple are a special attraction. The dancers wear caps made of peacock feathers, with deer skin on shoulders, ‘gajjelu‘ around waists and legs, and hold kolas. They dance to the beating of drums. Before they dance, it is a custom to take the blessings of Gussadis.