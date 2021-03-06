Day temperatures in Telangana markedly above normal

Begumpet: The day temperatures in the State were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD bulletin said. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam---point one degree Celsius more than the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the other day temperatures were Mahbubnagar 38.1, Nizamabad 37.6, Adilabad 37.3, Ramagundam 37, Medak 36.7, Khammam &Dundigal 35.8 each, Hanamkonda 35.5, Hyderabad 35, Nalgonda 34.5, Hakimpet 34.2,

The forecast listed the day temperatures in Hyderabad from March 6 to 11 as 36, 36, 36, 36, 37 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. The corresponding night temperatures would be 19, 19, 20, 20, 21 and 21 deg C respectively.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in Telangana recorded a marked rise by 4.1 degrees Celsius or more in some parts. They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some parts and appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some other areas. The lowest minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dundigal.

The other night temperatures were: Ramagundam 16.9, Hakimpet 17.2, Hyderabad 17.4, Medak 18, Nalgonda 18.4, Adilabad, Bhadrachalam&Hanamkonda 19.5 each, Khammam 20.2, Mahbubnagar & Nizamabad 20.5 each.