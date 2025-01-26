Dedicated desk to boost investments from Switzerland, EFTA nations

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, made significant strides in international economic diplomacy on Saturday by launching a dedicated Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) desk at Invest Telangana, strategically positioning the State to capitalise on a landmark investment opportunity with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. Following the historic TEPA signed in March 2024 between India and EFTA nations (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), the State is primed to become a premier investment destination. The agreement promises nearly €100 billion in investments over the next 15 years, with the potential to generate 1 million jobs.

During a specialised investment event at the Zurich Innovation Park, Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s robust economic ecosystem and its readiness to welcome international investments. The event, attended by key dignitaries including Swiss National Council member Nicholas Gugger, Switzerland’s Ambassador to India HE Maya Tissafi, and representatives from over 40 Swiss companies, underscored the State’s strategic importance.

“Telangana is already a global leader in IT and Life Sciences, with major Swiss corporations like Novartis, Roche, UBS, and Swiss Re establishing a strong presence in Hyderabad,” the Minister emphasized. “We are committed to positioning ourselves at the intersection of global business and innovation, creating boundless opportunities in emerging technologies and critical sectors.”