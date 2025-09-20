Deliberate attempt to tarnish my image, says Rajgopal Reddy

Nalgonda: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy condemned reports on his probable resignation from the Congress calling them ‘false stories’ and ‘malicious propaganda being spread against him.’ On Friday morning, he visited the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and offered prayers to the goddess following which he spoke to the meda.

In his statement, Rajgopal Reddy clarified, “On Thursday, I came to Guntur to participate in a social programme.

From the moment I started my journey, certain interests have been spreading political rumours about me. I already gave clarity to the media on Thursday.”

“Some people are deliberately trying to tarnish my image.

I appeal to the people not to believe such baseless propaganda. I have not taken any political decision as speculated,” he said.

The MLA said that he prayed to the goddess for prosperity in both Telugu states.

“I wished that people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana live together like brothers, ensuring peace, prosperity, and development of both states.

Our Congress party government is committed to bringing forward welfare schemes that stand as a support system for the poor,” he said.