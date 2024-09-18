Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal

Gadwal: BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya Submits Petition to DMHO Dr. Siddappa Today, BRS Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruva Pallayya submitted a petition to Dr. Siddappa, the DMHO, at the DMHO office in Gadwal, requesting immediate action to operationalize the 100-bed hospital in Alampur constituency and the 30-bed hospital in Aija mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Pallayya highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people in Aija mandal due to lack of adequate medical facilities. He urged the authorities to take swift action to complete the construction of the 30-bed hospital in Aija and make it available to the public. He also called for measures to ensure that doctors are available on time at the Primary Health Center (PHC), better medical care is provided to patients, and the premises are kept clean.

Similarly, Pallayya expressed deep concern over the non-functional 100-bed hospital located at the Alampur crossroads, which he described as the "heart of the Alampur constituency." Built with the firm resolve of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to provide medical care to the poor, the hospital now lies in neglect under the current Congress government. There has been no oversight, no recruitment of doctors, and no provision of essential facilities or medicines, rendering the hospital ineffective.

He pointed out that due to the absence of proper staff and facilities, not only are the people of Alampur constituency suffering, but those injured in accidents along the nearby highway also face life-threatening delays in receiving treatment.

Pallayya strongly demanded that the current Congress government and the Health Minister pay attention to the healthcare needs of the Alampur constituency and ensure that medical services are made available to the people without further delay.