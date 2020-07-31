Denied entry into village, coronavirus patients in Sangareddy treated in graveyard

In a terrible incident, coronavirus patients in Naryankhed Mandal of Sangareddy were undergoing treatment at a graveyard after they were denied entry into the village.

Getting into details, three people from Khanapur village of Narayankhed Mandal were found to be infected with coronavirus and the doctors advised them to be in home isolation. However, people in the village refused to allow them into the village fearing of getting infected. With no option left, the healthcare officials arranged shelter to them at the graveyard on the village outskirts.

The officials also refused to shift them to the hospital. It is also learned that the patients were given medicines and thereafter no one attended them. It is worth mentioning here that Khanapur in Narayankhed Mandal is the native place of MLA Bhupal Reddy.

Earlier this week, two police constables who tested positive for coronavirus were forced to stay in hillocks. The two were advised home isolation and one of them refused to go home fearing of children contracting the virus and the other one denied entry into his rented house by the landlord. However, district superintendent of police shifted one patient to the hospital.

Another constable was shifted to his house after the SP pacified the constable's landlord who allowed the patient to be in home isolation.