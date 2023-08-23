Denied ticket, MLA Chennamaneni warming up to BJP

Hyderabad: In the wake of CM KCR announcing the list of the ruling BRS party candidates, the sitting MLAs, who were hoping for a ticket, but denied by the party high command, are now raising their voices of dissent. KCR announced the MLA candidates from BRS for 115 assembly seats. It is known that the sitting MLAs have been changed in nine seats. The leaders, who did not get the tickets, are revolting against KCR’s attitude.

They are now trying to switch sides with the hope of contesting the elections as an MLA. They are looking at the BJP and the Congress parties. The Opposition BJP and the Congress are already trying to woo the disgruntled leaders of the ruling party. Talks are being held with leaders, who have not got tickets from BRS.

As expected, Vemulawada seat ticket was not given to the sitting MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh by KCR. As expected, Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, chairman of the Chalmeda Institutes of Medical Sciences, was given the ticket. Will he stay in the BRS party and cooperate with Chalmeda or will he find another way out? Ramesh seems to be seriously planning for his next future course of action in Vemulawada. A social media post by him using the word self-respect revealed his inner self-esteem.