Denied ticket, Tummala to join Congress

Khammam: Former Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has reiterated that he will contest in the upcoming Assembly polls and will be continued in politics till the feet of district people are washed by the waters of the Godavari river.

The BRS leader, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, who has been denied the party ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls, came to Khammam district with a huge convoy. During his visit to the district, he was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters.

Tummala who contested in the Palair assembly segment and was defeated by the sitting Congress MLA Kandala Upender Reddy. After Kandala joined BRS, The BRS Party also announced sitting MLA Kandala as the nominee from the Palair constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls. Though Kandala and Tummala are in BRS, their supporters are divided two groups and working the party in their styles. Tummala’s supporters are putting pressure on him to quit BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Thummala Nageshwar Rao said that he had dedicated his life to the people of 10 Assembly constituencies in Khammam district and always wanted the people to lead a happy life with the blessings of lord Sri Rama.

“In fact, I have decided to give up politics and detach the association with Khammam district. The same has been conveyed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. However, after seeing your concern and admiration, I have changed my mind and decided to contest the ensuing elections,” Thummala said.

However, during his entire speech, Thummala did not make any remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The followers showing their strength took out a huge car rally from the entrance of the Khammam city. During the rally, the supporters displayed Congress party flags and raised slogans Jai Tummala and Jai Cingress.

Two days back, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Thummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad and persuaded him against taking any drastic decision.

Tummala on Friday said, “ I am honouring the people’s support and will announce the decision with people support”. It shows the former Minister Tummala was likely go join Congress soon, informed the followers.