Dental students told to vacate hostel at once

Hyderabad: The Government Dental College students have been asked to vacate the hostels even as they had demanded some time before they could find an alternative accommodation during their internship period.

These doctors from the Government Dental College, who have completed their BDS course, have been waiting for the internship programme.

With the principal asking these girl students to vacate the hostels immediately, has led to a big problem for the doctors who have no clue as the hostel facility is the safest place for them to continue their internship.

These dental doctors have even agreed to adjust in the reading halls but they were asked to vacate them immediately.

The doctors said that finding a different and safe hostel facility would be very difficult for them. "Our parents agreed to send us to study in government hostel because they are safe. Now where can we search a safe place? We have even talked to our juniors and they have also agreed for adjustment but the management says rules should be followed," said a student.

There are 77 students who have joined BDS course in 2018 and 42 of them are girl students in the Government Dental College who have completed their studies and are waiting for the internship.

Another student said that when they had joined the course, they had to wait for five months to get the accommodation in the hostel but now they have been told to vacate immediately.

They have instructed the personnel to break down the locks of the hostel rooms when they learnt that the seniors had convinced their juniors. "They are not even allowing us to take our luggage in the hostels," said the doctor. In the past the students were allowed to stay after paying the increased hostel fee from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

The All India Dental Students Association president Md Manzur said that the college should allow the students to stay in the hostels. He said that it was a difficult thing for girls to stay off campus as it would be a threat to their security. It would also be difficult for

them to complete their work by staying outside the hostel and also not convenient to study.

The association has written to the principal requesting to allow the students to stay in the hostel and continue the first year students to stay in dormitory till the present interns vacate the hostels, Manzur said.