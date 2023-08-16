Department of Zoology released Brochures

Hyderabad: On the Eve of the Historic Occasion of the Centenary Celebrations of the Prestigious Department of Zoology , Osmania University

an International Conference on Recent Advances in Zoology - Innovations Challenges and Opportunities will be conducted from December 20 to December 22.On that regards Department of Zoology on Wednesday has released Brochures.

The Organising Secretary and Head, Department of Zoology Prof.M.Madhavi, expressed her Gratitude and sought their Kind Support & Cooperation for the event.

On this Momentous Occasion, the Chairperson-BoS, Prof.S. Jithender Kumar Naik, Prof.A.V.Rajasekar, Prof. Ch. Srinivasulu, Prof.G. Sunitha Devi and Dr. S. Padmaja and other Faculty Members were present.