Deposit 100 in SBI, High Court Branch in lieu of welfare stamps: High Court Registrar Thirupathi

Hyderabad: Due to the non-availability of Advocates and Advocate Clerks Welfare Fund Stamps for Vakalats/Memos of Appearance, the High Court on Tuesday permitted the deposit of Rs. 100 into the account of SBI, High Court Branch of Bar Council Of Telangana. Recently, a letter had been written by the Secretary, Bar Council Of Telangana to the High Court regarding the non-availability of welfare stamps to the advocates due to the lockdown.

Considering the letter from the Bar Council of Telangana, the High Court accorded permission for payment of cash.

On Tuesday, Registrar of High Court Judicial-1 R.Thirupathi, wrote a letter to all the Principal District and Sessions Judges in the Telangana State to give instructions to the Judicial Officers to accept the Vakalats/Memos of Appearance duly affixing the counterfoil/online acknowledgement showing the deposit of Rs 100 into the account of SBI, High Court Branch of Bar Council Of Telangana.

