Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Congress Government's Achievements

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the administration’s people-centric approach, contrasting it with the governance style of the previous regime in a statement explaining the achievements of the current Congress government.

Speaking at a public event, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “While the previous government isolated itself from the people, our government is committed to being accessible. Not only are the ministers actively engaging with the public, but the Chief Minister himself is making efforts to connect directly with the people.”

The Deputy CM also highlighted the government’s emphasis on key sectors such as education and healthcare. “We are giving top priority to improving education and healthcare services, ensuring that these sectors receive the attention they deserve,” he stated.

One of the key achievements mentioned by Vikramarka was the creation of job opportunities. “Under Congress rule, we have already provided 59,000 jobs to the youth. Additionally, after years of anticipation, we have successfully conducted exams for Group-1 recruitment, offering a long-awaited opportunity to aspirants.”

Vikramarka concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people, with a particular focus on creating employment opportunities and improving public services.