Live
- Salesforce organises marathon
- YS Jagan to meet YSRCP leaders, to focus on appointing incharges to constituencies
- India, Mauritania ink MoUs on visa exemption, training diplomats
- Bharti Airtel Foundation Honours 282 Students under Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program
- Lyne Originals Unveils New Range of Premium Smart Accessories for the Festive Season: The Perfect Blend of Style, Comfort, and Performance
- UAE, Saudi Arabia frontrunners to host IPL player auction to be held in November 2024
- Viksit Bharat goal needs 100mn jobs: Tata Sons
- Apple to Introduce 12GB RAM in Future iPhones, Including iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Valmiki Jayanti 2024 Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Status to Share
- CM expresses concern over diarrhoea deaths
Just In
Deputy CM misleading Telangana people: Harish
Hyderabad: Alleging that the Finance Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka was misleading people, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the...
Hyderabad: Alleging that the Finance Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka was misleading people, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the loans taken by the Congress government in the last ten months were Rs 80,000 crore. The BRS leader pointed out that the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's press release claims the Congress government borrowed Rs 49,618 crore. However, a Legislative Assembly Question (LAQ) revealed the government guaranteed Rs 24,887.71 crore in loans as of July 26, 2024. Additionally, TSCAB obtained Rs 5,000 crore from NCDC. Hence the total loan taken by the Congress government in ten months is Rs 80,000 crore. Alleging discrepancies and unfulfilled promises, Rao said that a farm loan waiver of Rs 17,809 crore was disbursed, but less than 50 per cent reached beneficiaries (as per SBI's RTI response).