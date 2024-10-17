Deputy CM misleading Telangana people: Harish

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Finance Minister M Bhatti Vikramarka was misleading people, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the loans taken by the Congress government in the last ten months were Rs 80,000 crore. The BRS leader pointed out that the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's press release claims the Congress government borrowed Rs 49,618 crore. However, a Legislative Assembly Question (LAQ) revealed the government guaranteed Rs 24,887.71 crore in loans as of July 26, 2024. Additionally, TSCAB obtained Rs 5,000 crore from NCDC. Hence the total loan taken by the Congress government in ten months is Rs 80,000 crore. Alleging discrepancies and unfulfilled promises, Rao said that a farm loan waiver of Rs 17,809 crore was disbursed, but less than 50 per cent reached beneficiaries (as per SBI's RTI response).