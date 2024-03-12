Deputy CM was insulted by upper caste Cong leaders: BRS

Hyderabad: The main opposition BRS party on Monday claimed that the upper caste leaders of the congress party had insulted deputy CM of the state Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Konda Surekha during the visit of Yadadri Temple.

The BRS party leaders Balka Suman, Devi Prasad and Vasu Deva Reddy while addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan alleged that the deputy CM and Konda Surekha were made sit on the floor by the upper caste leaders of the Congress including CM A Revanth Reddy. They also alleged that the wife of the CM was made to sit in a chair next to the deputy CM. They asked the CM as to whom the Dalit people of the State should approach when a Dalit leader like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also not spared at a temple.

They alleged that the Dalits were being insulted by the Congress party since the independence of the country. They alleged that the State government had removed the images of Vikramarka from government advertisements since the Congress party formed it's government. They demanded CM Revanth Reddy to tender apology on the sad incident immediately.