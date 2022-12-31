Derogatory comments on Lord Ayyapa Swamy: Police nab Bhair Naresh in Warangal

Warangal: After severe protests from Lord Ayyappa Swamy devotees across Telangana, the police arrested Bhairi Naresh who made objectionable remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy and other Hindu Gods and Goddesses. According to the sources, the police arrested Bhairi Naresh in Warangal and he will be shifted to the Vikarabad SP office.

Earlier, Naresh made derogatory comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy and other Hindu gods in a public meeting in the Kodangal Constituency two days ago.

Anger after his remarks, Lord Ayyappa Swamy devotees are staging protests across Telangana and demanding to file the Preventive Detention Act 1950 against him. Police deployed four teams to search him and finally arrested him in Warangal.

Earlier, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the State government for following double standards-- one for Hindus and another for other religions.

Demanding action against a person who has made insulting remarks against Ayyappa Swamy, here on Friday, he said, the remarks hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

The Karimangat MP said the person who insulted Ayappa by making remarks against the deity should be immediately arrested and punished as per law.

"Not arresting the person in question reflects the inefficiency of the State government. The police should not let crores of Hindus hit the road and catch the person in question for making such derogatory remarks against Ayappa Swamy," he remarked.

Bandi asserted that making insulting remarks against Hindu dharma deities has become a fashion in the recent past." People are openly calling out the governments' apathy in taking stringent measures against such people".

He charged the government with failure to act tough against those making insulting remarks against Hindus and deities in the name of secularism. This has emboldened some to repeat them time and again.

The MP asked Hindus to unite while cautioning that otherwise they will have to bear more insults.

Bandi said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claims to real Hindu. "Where is this real Hindu now when the Hindu deity Ayappa is being insulted hurting the religious sentiments of entire Hindu society?

People in the country are proud of inheriting the spirit of Dr BR Amedkar. But, a person making derogatory remarks against Ayappa Swamy at a meeting held in his name is insulting Dr Ambekdar. Non-believers in god may enjoy their freedom. but, making derogatory remarks against other religions and their deities is a punishable crime, " he pointed out.

The BJP leader stated that the person reportedly made similar remarks; leniency of the police and the government is the reason for his committing the offence repeatedly. He charged that the BRS government "is adopting an anti-Hindu stand at every step of its policies; that is why it is not responding to such incident so far, Bandi criticised.

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Saturday lashed out at KCR's government for not taking any action against Bhairi Naresh who made controversial comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy and Lord Vishnu. In a shared video, MLA Raja Singh questioned the police why they are not taking action against him even after two days after the incident took place.

He questioned whether the police are not getting time for their collection. He demanded to take immediate action against him who insulted the Hindu Gods and filed a case against him. He said that Lord Ayyappa devotees will stage a protest across the State if the police fail to take action against him.

Several Ayyappa Swamy devotees on Friday staged protest in many parts of the State demanding the arrest of Bharatha Nasthika Samajam member, Bhairi Naresh for his alleged derogatory comments on Ayyappa Swamy.

A video clip of Naresh's comments went viral across all the social media platforms.

In the city, the devotees staged a big dharna at Mangalhat and demanded for action against Naresh. Police reached the spot at Mangalhat and dispersed the protesters.

Earlier in the day, Ayyappa Swamy devotees assaulted Naresh in Kosigi for making controversial comments. Police booked cases and took Naresh into the custody. The devotees said that they were hurt by his comments on the deity that were made during a meeting held at Kodangal in Vikarabad recently.

They said the comments hurt their sentiments and Hindu community in particular. Protests were staged by several other Hindu groups at various places across the state since morning.