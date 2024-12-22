Devarakadra MLA Madusudhan Reddy Urges Real-Life Heroism, Criticizes Allu Arjun’s Press Meet Remarks

Devarakadra MLA Madusudhan Reddy has called for individuals, especially public figures, to embody heroism not just in films but also in real life. Addressing the media, he emphasized the importance of acting with humanity during challenging situations, urging people to rectify mistakes responsibly rather than resorting to blame games.

Highlighting a recent controversy, Madusudhan Reddy criticized Allu Arjun's remarks during a press meet, stating that the actor's choice of words was inappropriate. He expressed concerns that someone might be influencing the actor, which could lead to unnecessary disputes.

The MLA stressed that public figures hold a significant responsibility to inspire positive behavior and serve as role models. “When mistakes occur, one should act with compassion and work toward resolving issues instead of spreading negativity about the government,” he added.