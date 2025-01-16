Devotee dies as pilgrim bus catches fire in UP

Nirmal: A pilgrim bus that set out for pilgrimage on December 1 from Bhainsa division of Nirmal district, met with a fire accident in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. One pilgrim, who was sitting in the bus at the time of the accident, was charred to death in the inferno. The bus, along with the belongings, clothes, cash and other belongings of the pilgrims, was completely burnt in the incident.

When the pilgrim bus from Mathura reached Brindavan around 5 pm, all the 50 pilgrims went for a darshan of the presiding devotee. An elderly man Sileru Dathatri(63) from Palsi village Palsi village in Kubeer mandal in Nirmal district stayed in the bus instead of going to visit Brindavan due to health reasons. Incidentally, while he was sitting in his seat, a fire broke out in the bus and he was burnt alive. Due to the intensity of the fire, the bus, the belongings, cash and other belongings of the passengers were completely burnt.

The fire personnel struggled to extinguish the fire. The causes of the accident remain to be determined.

The remaining pilgrims, who were injured in the accident, were taken care of by the Brindavan police officers and RSS cadres. Accommodation was arranged for the pilgrims at the tourist facility center there. Food was provided.

The RSS representatives there took action on arrangements to safely transport all of them to Bhainsa. The police officers also provided the necessary facilities and amenities to the pilgrims. Several businessmen from Brindavan Kshetra provided blankets, clothes and other items to the pilgrims free of charge. The police, RSS cadres and businessmen there are providing full support to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any panic.

Husband burnt alive, wife safe

Defense measures should be expedited.. MLA Rama Rao Patel

MLA Rama Rao Patel spoke to Brindavan Kshetra Collector and SP over the phone and learned about the well-being ofthe pilgrims. He appealed to take steps to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.