Disabled given free bus passes on KTR’s birthday

RANGAREDDY: In a heartwarming gesture that reflects the spirit of compassion and progress, Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy, the Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial constituencies(ZPTC) of Keshampet, brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of disabled individuals in Keshampet. As part of the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative, which coincided with the birthday of Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of BRS party, she distributed free bus passes to the disabled community on Monday. Under the aegis of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), around six hundred people with disabilities received free bus passes, providing them with enhanced mobility and access to opportunities in their daily lives.

The ZPTC said that Telangana, known for its rapid growth in the global IT sector, has been significantly steered by the visionary leadership of KTR, who has been instrumental in shaping the future of the State. She emphasised the need for inclusivity in society and the importance of supporting and empowering every individual, regardless of their challenges. The event witnessed a gathering of enthusiastic participants from the disabled community at Papireddyguda village in Keshampet mandal, eagerly awaiting the kind gesture orchestrated by her.