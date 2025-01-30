District Collector Calls for United Efforts to Eradicate Leprosy on Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Gadwal: Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary and Martyrs’ Day, District Collector B.M. Santosh urged everyone to work towards the eradication of leprosy in line with Gandhi’s vision.

During a solemn gathering at the Collector’s office on Thursday, officials observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to the martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the need for treating leprosy patients with compassion, without discrimination. He stressed the importance of raising awareness to dispel myths surrounding the disease and pledged collective efforts toward its elimination.

He explained that symptoms such as loss of sensation on the skin and painless patches could indicate leprosy. He urged people to identify such cases early and ensure that affected individuals receive proper medical care at nearby government health centers. The Collector also called on society to treat leprosy patients with dignity, offer them necessary support, and guide them toward appropriate treatment, preventing any form of discrimination.

Highlighting that leprosy is a completely curable disease, he reassured that timely treatment can prevent disabilities. He also announced plans for widespread awareness campaigns to educate the public about the disease.

Encouraging everyone to contribute to making India leprosy-free, he reiterated Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a healthier and more inclusive society.

The event saw the participation of Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, District Medical Officer Siddappa, AO Veerabhadrappa, district officials, and staff from the Collector’s office.