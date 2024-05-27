District Collector Ila Tripathi Stands in Queue to Cast Vote in MLC By-Election

Ila Tripathi, the District Collector of Mulugu, exercised her right to vote in the polling station-195 at Government Junior College during the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC by-election. Despite her position of authority, Tripathi stood in line like a commoner to cast her vote.

After casting her vote, Tripathi expressed satisfaction at the smooth conduct of the MLC by-election and emphasized the importance of responsible voting. She also inspected the polling center and provided suggestions to the officials.



Tripathi reminded voters that they must present their Voter ID Card or one of the 12 government-issued identity cards to vote. She assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for voters at the polling centers.



The District Collector's action of standing in line to vote like any other citizen has been appreciated by many, showcasing her commitment to democracy and fair electoral practices.

