District Collector Urges Timely Completion of Indiramma Housing Scheme Survey

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh directed officials to expedite the completion of pending applications under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. On Monday, a review meeting was held in the IDOC Conference Hall to assess the progress of the mobile app survey for the scheme.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasized the importance of conducting the mobile app survey meticulously to ensure benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without any errors. He instructed officials to address field-level challenges faced in mandals and review the details of beneficiaries collected so far, along with their online uploads.

The Collector issued several directives:

Pending Applications: Complete all pending applications at the village level. Panchayat district officials were tasked with ensuring this.

Daily Monitoring: Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) were directed to hold teleconferences with supervisors, assign daily targets, and collect progress reports three times a day.

Supervision: Supervisors and surveyors must work at the field level without fail, while MPDOs are to monitor their performance daily.

Timely Data Entry: With limited buffer time, data entries should start early in the morning and be completed promptly. Failure to meet targets would result in necessary actions.

Network Issues: In areas lacking network access, physical applications should be accepted for data entry.

Additional Staff: Deploy additional staff for surveys if required to address staff shortages.

Partial Applications: Review partially saved applications and either retain them if valid or fully register them. Reasons for incomplete surveys must be clearly recorded.

Online Authentication: Surveyors should perform only online authentication using the PM Awas app.

Officials were instructed to follow government guidelines, collect accurate information without errors, and record it properly in the Indiramma app. The Collector emphasized that progress in the Indiramma Housing Scheme survey is mandatory and must be completed on time.

Participants: The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, DPO Shyam Sundar, District Agriculture Officer Zakariya Naik, MPDOs, and other concerned officials.