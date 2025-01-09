District Legal Services Authority Secretary V. Rajani visited the rehabilitation centers

Wanaparthy District: As part of the implementation of the National Legal Services Authority's Legal Services Scheme for Mentally and Intellectually Disabled, 2024, seven children are under the care of their mothers and administrators at the rehabilitation center in the town today. The nurses at the center said that they are taking care of them and have also done physiotherapy for them.

The center informed that there are two mentally disabled children at the center and their parents have left them in the care of the nurses. They visited the rehabilitation center run by the Zilla Parishad complex and inquired about the details of those who come there. They spoke to the mentally disabled people there and learned about their well-being. Similarly, they visited the National Health Mission and inquired about their needs.

What kind of nutrition is being provided to them. A woman named Yadamma approached the District Legal Services Authority after seeing the news of the two-day orientation training program. The District Legal Services Authority Secretary collected the details and spoke to the Bhavita administrators and took appropriate steps to admit the girl to the Bhavita Center. The girl's parents were told to admit the girl to the Bhavita Center. G. Uttaraiah Deputy Legal Aid Council, Madhu Para Legal Volunteer, Maheshwari Para Legal Volunteer, Venkanna Assistant Project Manager, Vasantha Community Development Worker and others participated in this program.