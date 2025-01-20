District SP Emphasizes Comprehensive Crime Prevention and Surveillance in Monthly Review Meeting

Gadwal: District SP T. Srinivas Rao IPS has instructed police officials to visit every village and ensure thorough surveillance, gathering advance information on crimes. This will enable authorities to take timely action and prevent criminal activities.

On Monday, a monthly crime review meeting was held at the district police office, where the District SP reviewed the cases registered at police stations during the past month and the cases pending under investigation. He provided detailed guidance on aspects of case investigations, emphasizing transparency and caution in handling cases.

During the meeting, the District SP highlighted the importance of police officers visiting each village once a week to ensure comprehensive surveillance. He further instructed that potential troublemakers in the villages should be identified in advance, and necessary action should be taken. He emphasized that regular contact with the public would facilitate the gathering of crucial preemptive information.

The District SP also informed that from tomorrow, government welfare programs such as Indiramma Houses, ration cards, and other schemes would be selected through village meetings, and police officials were instructed to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during these meetings. He emphasized the need to keep a strict watch to prevent illegal sand and PDS rice transportation and gambling. In the case of registered POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) cases, investigations should be completed within 60 days and charge sheets filed.

The District SP stressed the need for proactive measures in controlling property-related crimes and ensuring thorough investigation from all angles. He also advised highway patrol officers to be extra cautious to prevent incidents such as ATM thefts and robberies, similar to those occurring in other states. He urged investigators not to leave old cases pending and to ensure that investigations are completed swiftly.

The District SP expressed satisfaction over the handling of security arrangements during the Sankranti, Christmas, and New Year holidays, particularly regarding the national highway patrols and Operation Smile. He also reviewed the operations of the "She Team" and recommended that the team conduct awareness programs in schools and colleges.

In light of the increasing cybercrimes, the SP encouraged Cyber Warriors to enhance public awareness and promptly register complaints. He also instructed that in cases of cybercrime, the amounts put on hold should be released to the victims upon court approval.

He advised police officials to rejuvenate CC (closed-circuit) cameras that are not functioning in the police station areas and encouraged community policing by setting up new cameras. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of new police personnel learning how to interact with the public and addressing issues with understanding. He recommended that they frequently visit villages to gain a better understanding of their duties.

The meeting was attended by DSP Shri V. Mogileya, Armed Police DSP Narendra Rao, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, CI’s from Gadwal, Alampur, and Shanti Nagar (T. Srinivas, Ravi Babu, Tata Babu), RI Venkatesh, DC ARBSI Rajitha, and various police station SI’s.