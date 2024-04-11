DK Aruna condemns Revanth’s remarks

Mahabubangar: D K Aruna, the BJP MP candidate from Mahabubnagar, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his recent comments made during a visit to Kodangal.

Aruna warned Revanth Reddy, stating that he was becoming arrogant with power, reminding him that power was not permanent for anyone and cautioned him against following in the footsteps of KCR. She asserted that nobody has the right to criticize her. She emphasized her track record of working for the welfare of farmers and people, underscoring that her focus has always been on public welfare rather than positions.

Challenging allegations of corruption levelled against her family for Revanth Reddy’s political agenda, Aruna demanded evidence and questioned the actions taken against a candidate poised for victory. Addressing Revanth Reddy’s political maneuvers, Aruna questioned his actions during the recent assembly elections and criticised his party’s tactics. She reiterated the right of every individual, irrespective of party affiliation, to seek a ticket, emphasizing the importance of voters’ rights in the democratic process.

On development matters, she highlighted her contributions to Kodangal’s progress and criticised Revanth Reddy’s governance. She pointed out discrepancies in development efforts, contrasting her achievements with Revanth Reddy’s purported failures. She also addressed broader issues, including her efforts in Gadwal’s horticulture development and her fasting for farmers’ rights. She cautioned against divisive language, likening Revanth Reddy’s rhetoric to that of KCR.

The BJP MP candidate further demanded that the Chief Minister must tell if he had brought engineering college, medical college, nursing college to Kodangal, and how many children are studying in them. She flayed Revanth for claiming false developments, even as nothing happened on the educational front in Kodangal region.

She further said that if she gets elected as MP she would bring funds for Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and will also ensure the completion of Krishna to Vikarabad railway line by getting approvals from the central government.

In conclusion, Aruna urged Revanth Reddy to first fulfill his responsibilities as Chief Minister and advised him to refrain from divisive rhetoric and see that the Congress party’s 6 guarantee schemes promised to the people are implemented rather than playing politics for petty electoral gains.