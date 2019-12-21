Doctor, superintendent suspended after baby decapitated during delivery in Nagarkurnool

A day after the hospital authorities decapitated baby during the delivery of a woman in Nagarkurnool, Health Commissioner launched an enquiry.

However, when the hospital authorities failed to give clarity on it, the commissioner suspended doctor Sudharani and the hospital superintendent Tara Singh.

A woman identified as Swati was admitted to hospital in Achampet after she developed labour pains. The hospital staff decapitated the baby during birth and handed over to the family.

Family members of Swati staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the hospital staff.