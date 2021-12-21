Donate blood, save lives: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: The blood donation is the most important and ideal of all donations as it helps save the lives of the needy in critical times, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated.

On Monday, he inaugurated a mega blood donation camp organised by Congress party workers of Nalgonda constituency in memory of his son Komatireddy Prateek Reddy who breathed his last in a road accident on December 20, 2011.After paying rich tributes at the portrait of Prateek Reddy, the MP inaugurated the camp by donating his blood.

Speaking on the occasion, he said it is not important how many years a person lived but what services he or she renders to the society in return. He listed out the activities of Komatireddy Prateek foundation carried out for the welfare of students, farmers and other needy sections of the society in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, so farAs many as 250 people donated blood.

MP Venkat Reddy and District SP AV Ranganathgave away prizes to the winners in essay-writing and elocution competitions. District Red Cross Society, NEEDS Society, Government Hospital and Aparna Hospital staff extended their cooperation for the conduct of the camp and their representatives felicitated by the MP.

Komatireddy Prateek Foundation CEO MV GonaReddy, DCC President Shankar Naik, Congress leaders Burri Srinivas Reddy, Boddupally Laxmi, Gummala Mohan Reddy, principals and staff of Boys College, Vocational Junior College, Girls Junior College, Women's College, and Chandur Government Degree College participated in the programme.