Donate blood to increase reserves: Sessions Judge P Sri Sudha at Nizamabad

Nizamabad: District Principal and Sessions Judge P Sri Sudha urged all the healthy people to donate blood to increase blood reserves and save the lives of kidney and Thalassemia patients.



Sri Sudha and Senior Civil Judge Kiranmayi inaugurated and donated blood at a blood donation camp at Nizamabad Red Cross building here on Monday under the leadership of Indoor Blood Donor group.

Sri Sudha said the blood reserves are going down due to the ongoing lockdown in the State. She commended the Indoor Blood Donors group representatives Narala Sudhakar, Ramakrishna and Purushottam for organising blood donation camp in this adverse circumstance.

RTC Regional Manager Salmon, Power Officer Rajashekhar,

Rural Bank General Manager Narasimha Swamy, SI Linga Reddy, Narala Sudhakar, and

Red Cross Chairman Miles Ramachandra have donated 30 units of blood.

Red Cross Chairman Dr Neely Ram Chander and Secretary Bussa Anjaneyulu, Hindu Blood Donors group members and others participated in the programme.