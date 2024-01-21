Live
Just In
Don’t pay electricity bills, KTR asks people
Turning the heat on the Congress government for not fulfilling the promises, BRS working President KT Rama Rao appealed to the people to stop paying power bills from this month and send the bills to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi in protest against not keeping word of free supply of 200 units of power under Gruha Jyothi scheme.
Hyderabad: Turning the heat on the Congress government for not fulfilling the promises, BRS working President KT Rama Rao appealed to the people to stop paying power bills from this month and send the bills to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi in protest against not keeping word of free supply of 200 units of power under Gruha Jyothi scheme.
Addressing the leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituencies at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, KTR said that people should not pay the current bills until free electricity is provided. He recalled the words of Revanth Reddy who said Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power. If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revnath Reddy’s video, he said. He further asked people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.
KTR said that Congress and BJP will come together after the Parliament elections and Revanth Reddy will become Eknath Shinde of Telangana. Revanth Reddy has become a mini-Modi in Telangana with BJP blood running in him, he said.