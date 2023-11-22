Don’t trust strangers, Errabelli tells voters

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the people not to trust strangers especially when it comes to the matter of elections. In a veiled attack against his Congress opponent, he said that they have to think twice before voting for a migrated leader.

“People in the Telangana region struggled a lot for irrigation, drinking water and power supply during the Congress regime. The BRS tackled all these problems besides putting the State on the development path,” Errabelli said, campaigning in Kodakandla mandal on Tuesday. He said that the KCR government introduced umpteen number of welfare plans such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi/ Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, KCR Nutrition Kits, double bedroom house, Gruhalaxmi, sheep distribution etc.

All the hard work done by the KCR government will be frittered away if the Congress returns to power, Errabelli said. “In thick and thin, I have been associated with people for the last four decades. I extended my support even when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. I also worked for the empowerment of women by providing training in tailoring. We have organised job fairs for the local youth,” Errabelli said, urging people to re-elect him from Palakurthi constituency. Meanwhile, a good number of people from Kodakandla and Raiparthy mandals joined the BRS.