Dr Tamilisai bristles at KCR

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took strong exception to the manner in which the Governor's office was criticised by the leaders who spoke at the BRS public meeting at Khammam on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of a book release programme at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, Tamilisai said, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao insulted the office of the Governor."

The Governor said she was well aware of the protocol accorded to the Governor by state governments. The government should honour the Governor and it was not good on part of the CM to denigrate the office of the Governor. "I have been in politics for 25 years and I know the protocol extended to the Governor by state governments," she said.

She also took objection to the government not informing her about the Republic Day celebrations where the Governor takes the guard of honour and addresses the gathering.

"I am doing my duty and I know the protocol pretty well. The state government first needs to answer why it was not following the protocols," she said, adding that CM blaming the Governor shows the kind of attitude the government has towards the office of the Governor. "They first need to explain this," she said. "I will react to the issue of pending files only after the government makes its stand clear. They cannot go on criticising and blaming the Governor like this," she added.

Tamilisai said that she will speak on the pending issues (indirectly referring to the clearance of the Bills) only after the government come out on the protocol violation.

Maintaining that she was discharging her duties without any influence from the Union government, the Governor said that She was not yet informed about the Republic Day celebrations. It may be mentioned here that the Governor had conducted the Republic Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan last year as the government stayed away from the programme due to political rift between the CM and Raj Bhavan.