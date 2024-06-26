Live
Just In
Dy CM: Anyone found involved in drug-trafficking won’t be spared
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka advises youth to keep good company and plan their future in a productive manner
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has warned that the government won’t spare anyone involved in narcotics and drug trafficking.
Participating in the International Day for Prevention of Illegal Use and Transport of Narcotics organised by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau here on Tuesday, he said it was the responsibility of all to root out the drug menace that is destroying youth from playing a productive role for future of the nation. “The Telangana police system is quite strong, intelligent and capable to apprehend the accused in drug-trafficking. There would be no dearth of funds for prevention of illegal drug-trafficking in the State; adequate budgetary allocation would be made,” he said.
“Youth should keep good company and plan their future productively. Drugs are like poison, destroying peace and happiness in family life. Institution of family system is the strength of Indian society, but drug addiction has become a threat to such strength. Illegal drug transport is a conspiracy hatched by anti-national elements to weaken our human resources,” he observed.
“If the police strengthen their information network by constituting anti-drug committees in all villages, it is not too difficult to control the drug menace,” he added. Later, he released an anti-drug awareness song.
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, State DGP Ravi Gupta, Anti-Narcotics director Sandeep Shandilya, City Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and other top police officials were present.