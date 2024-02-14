Dy Mayor calls on CM, triggering speculation of her joining Cong

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and her husband Mothe Shoban Reddy, the BRS Trade Union Cell president, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on February 13.

This development comes within days after former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin joined the Congress and former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan made a visit to the residence of the CM. The couple is making an all-out effort to get the Secunderabad ticket.

They have remained disenchanted with the BRS following the denial of tickets for Assembly polls in Malkajgiri constituency. Their latest effort for rapprochement proved futile when they tried to meet former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. They could not meet even after getting an appointment, and they waited for hours in vain. The couple’s revolt was visible when Srilatha failed to attend the emergency meeting of corporators at Telangana Bhavan called by BRS working president K T Rama Rao on February 10. The Deputy Mayor’s absence in the meeting is being interpreted as their family’s dissatisfaction over the way the party leadership has kept ignoring. Srilatha is also making sure the GHMC is well informed about the development and her political move by posting her pictures in the official WhatsApp groups handled by the corporation.