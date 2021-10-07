Eatala asks women to elect BJP in bypoll

Karimnagar: BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna have appealed to the women of the constituency to show their power in the by-election and support BJP.

They interacted with a large group of women at their residence in Jammikunta on Wednesday. Jamuna told the women that there was nothing that women could do and thanked them for coming to their residence leaving behind Bathukamma celebrations to support Rajender.

She said people in the entire Telangana had participated in separate Statehood movement and achieved the separate Telangana. But its benefits were being enjoyed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family alone, she pointed out. She criticised that CM KCR failed to implement his promise of making a Dalit as the Chief Minister.

Jamuna said the same was the case with three acres of land to poor Dalits.

Later speaking to the media, Eatala Rajender said the people in the constituency have been watching what was going on here for the past five months. Pensions, ration and other welfare schemes were being given to the public with taxpayers money but the TRS leaders were giving an impression that the benefits were being given from KCR's own money, he criticised. He complained that the officials were not giving permission to put up a flexi or BJP flag in Jammikunta and Huzurabad. The people of Huzurabad were not a flock of sheep and they will teach a fitting lesson to the TRS in the election, he said.