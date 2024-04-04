EC inks pact with postal, fuel firms to increase voter turnout

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections rounding the corner, Telangana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vikas Raj, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the representatives of railway, postal, and petroleum to improve voter awareness in the State and help in enhancing voter turnout on the polling day.

These MoUs aim to bolster the democratic process by promoting voter education programmes and initiatives, leveraging the extensive infrastructure of these ministries to enhance inclusivity, information dissemination, and participation in the electoral process.

Subsequently, Vikas Raj delineated the terms and conditions of the MoUs, underscoring the pivotal role of officials in spearheading voter awareness activities. Dr PVS Reddy, IPoS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana State, highlighted ongoing voter awareness endeavours within the Postal Department, including digital outreach, special stamp creation, and employee sensitisation. Representatives from the petroleum sector—HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL—elucidated their efforts in disseminating voter awareness messages through hoardings across major petrol bunks.

Addressing logistical challenges, the CEO emphasised the exploration of avenues for expanding awareness activities, including discussions on pro-bono hoarding space provision as directed by ECI. The collaborative spirit and commitment showcased in the meeting reflect a shared dedication to fostering informed and participatory democratic processes.

Sarfaraz Ahmad, Joint CEO, highlighted the significance of collaboration and the execution of MoUs between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Ministries of Railways, Postal, and Petroleum.