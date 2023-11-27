  • Menu
ECI Withdraws Permission to Rythu Bandhu

ECI Withdraws Permission to Rythu Bandhu
Mr HARISH RAO. STAR CAMPAIGNER violated CONDITION for grant of permission to ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme.ECI took cognizance of Press Statements...

Mr HARISH RAO. STAR CAMPAIGNER violated CONDITION for grant of permission to ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme.

ECI took cognizance of Press Statements wherein Harish Rao said to have stated that Rythu Bandhu will be disbursed from December 28.

The EC had already put condition that no campaign should be taken on Rythu Bandhu release during the election campaign.

