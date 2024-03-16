Live
ED issues notices to Kavitha's husband and assistants
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued notices to Dr Anil Kumar, husband of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued notices to Dr Anil Kumar, husband of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. Along with him notices to PRO Rajesh, and two other assistants were served notices. Their phones have been seized. All of them have been asked to appear before ED on Monday.
ED alleges that Kavithas husband purchased lands with the money from the kickbacks. The cost of the lands is said to be costing around Rs 5.5 crore. Some lands in the names of Ashok Boinapally is also said to have been purchased.
