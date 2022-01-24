Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy lays foundation for development works

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday laid foundation for several development works in various divisions under Mirpet Municipal Corporation with funds of Rs 2.34 crores. The Minister laid the foundation stone for drainage works, CC roads and various other development works in 12, 14, 29, 34 and 35 divisions on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy informed that government is sanctioning funds for canals, drinking water, roads and many other development works. She directed the authorities to complete the work expeditiously and make it available to the public at the earliest.

Dalit Bandhu is a historic scheme and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced the scheme for the social advancement of Dalits, she said. As part of this scheme, the first installment of Rs 1,200 crore has been released by selecting 100 families per constituency, she added. The Chief Minister is implementing this scheme in phases, she told.

Mirpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Durga Deepu Lal Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy and corporators were present on the occasion.