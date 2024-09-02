Live
Just In
Educational Institutions Closed Today Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; JNTU Exams Postponed
Today, educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are closed due to unforeseen circumstances. All colleges, schools, and universities in both states have declared a holiday for the day.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has postponed the exams that were scheduled for today. These exams have now been rescheduled to September 5th. Students are advised to take note of the new date and prepare accordingly.
Similarly, colleges affiliated with Osmania University are also closed today. The decision to close educational institutions has been taken to ensure the safety and convenience of students and staff.
Further updates will be provided by the respective universities and educational authorities in the coming days.