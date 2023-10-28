Live
EFLU postpones students council election
Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Friday announced that the elections to its Students’ Council scheduled for next month stands postponed.
According to the officials, in view of the Assembly elections in the State, where the University is located, the elections proposed to be conducted for the Council are postponed. The fresh dates for conducting the elections will be announced after the Assembly polls, said the official.
