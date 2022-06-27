Eight hurt after police vehicle turns turtle in Yadadri-Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: In an unfortunate incident, eight people sustained minor injuries after a police vehicle turned turtle near Kondamadugu village of Bibinagar mandal in Yadadri-Bhonigr district on Monday.

According to Bhongir rural Circle Inspector Venugoal, the police vehicle lost control and turned turtle while over taking another vehicle near Kondamadugu on Hyderabad-Warangal highway. Along with his family members, an Inspector of Reserve Police, who was working in Telangana Police Training Centre at Hyderabad, was going to Warangal to attend the funeral rites of his relative there and met with the road accident on the way.

He said that the matter was informed to the higher officials.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified people were burnt to death, when the car in which they travelling hit a truck and overturned near Velpur crossroads in Nizamabad on Monday morning.



According to the sources, an Alto car was heading towards Nizamabad from Metpally and suddenly hit a truck on the road near Velpur crossroads. Due to the impact, the car overturned and went off the road and fire erupted from the car.

Within minutes, the two passengers in the car, were charred to death. Since the bodies got burnt beyond recognition, local police found it difficult to identify the passengers. They shared the car details with neighboring police stations.