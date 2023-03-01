Elderly care centre set up by govt opens at Yellareddypet

IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated an old age home set up by the district Welfare department at Yellareddypet mandal headquarters in the district on Tuesday. It is the first elderly care centre set up by the State government. It will provide shelter to aged parents neglected by children. The ST Hostel was repaired with Rs 40 lakh to sup the elderly care centre. 20 beds were arranged in the first phase. All beds have mosquito nets.





A library for book lovers, yoga for mental relaxation and a playroom with modern facilities and TVs are installed for entertainment. Besides making news magazines available, games like chess, Vaikunthapali and carrom board are arranged. A stage is built to sit and talk.





The necessary tools for exercise and physiotherapy equipment are made available in it. There are separate bathrooms and toilets. Colorful flower plants are planted on the premises of the building. A special doctor and a guardian of the elderly have been appointed to conduct health examinations. After inaugurating the centre Rama Rao interacted with the elderly persons and had lunch with them.





The elderly care centre was set up under the guidance of Minister Rama Rao so that the elderly could spend their lives cheerfully. Apart from doing health check-ups, necessary tools available at the centre for their pastime District Collector Anurag Jayanti said. Later Rama Rao distributed double bedroom houses to 400 people under Sircilla Municipality at IDOC conference hall.





He said transparency is maintained in providing double bedroom houses to the homeless poor on the basis of comprehensive family survey.





ZP Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani, Additional Collectors B Satya Prasad, N Khemya Naik, CESS Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, Tescob Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, District Library Chairman were present.



